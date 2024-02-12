Tusk meets with Macron: Says the positions of the parties are very similar, especially in the context of Russian aggression in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that the positions of the two sides are very similar, especially in the context of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, UNN reports citing Polsat News.

"France and Poland are traditional friends. We have known each other for years and trust each other," said the Polish Prime Minister.

As Tusk noted, "in these very difficult times, our positions are very similar." "Especially in the context of Russia's aggression in Ukraine," he emphasized.

According to him, "it is difficult to find a more pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe than me.

"Our continent must become a safe place," Tusk said, "We must be able to defend our territory.

It is here, in Paris, that the words: "One for all, all for one" sound the clearest, he said, adding that "there is no alternative to the European Union and no alternative to NATO.

Tusk emphasized that the pillars of European cooperation are energy, food and defense. "I would like us to send a joint signal to Europe today that we are ready. We have to take on a big responsibility," he concluded.

French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly announced that France and Poland are preparing to open a new page in their relations and are preparing a new bilateral agreement to replace the 1991 agreement. "This treaty will define the framework of our cooperation in all areas: defense, energy, scientific and cultural cooperation. These various topics are at the center of French-Polish relations and in strategic sectors for the future of Europe," the French president said.

"I would like to recall here our unwavering support for Kyiv and the Ukrainian people and to emphasize Poland's commitment. From the very beginning of the conflict, during the French presidency and more recently in the EU Council, we have talked about opening negotiations to accept and strengthen the future of Europe in Ukraine," Macron said.

