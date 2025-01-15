Tusk: “I will not allow the issue of the Volyn tragedy to be used in political games”

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28035 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that political manipulations around the Volyn tragedy should not be allowed. He emphasized the importance of empathy on both sides and a systematic solution to this issue.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would not allow the issue of the Volyn tragedy to be used in political games in Poland. Tusk said this at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

"We find common ground on the issue of the Volyn tragedy. These sensitive issues in our history require empathy from Ukraine, and also from Poland. This should happen in parallel. I will not allow this dramatic story to be used in Poland for political games. We will work very consistently to find a quick systematic solution to this problem," Tusk said.

Recall

Ukraine and Poland have made progress in resolving the complex issue of exhuming the bodies of victims of the Volyn tragedy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

