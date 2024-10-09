Turkish Airlines pilot dies on a flight from the US to Turkey

A Turkish Airlines pilot died on a flight from Seattle, USA, to Istanbul, Turkey. This is reported by the Russian service of the BBC, UNN reports.

The commander of a Turkish Airlines aircraft died during a flight from the United States to Turkey. Ilcehin Pehlivan, a 59-year-old pilot, collapsed at the controls of an Airbus A350 during flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul. The crew then took control and decided to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport in New York - the publication writes.

It is noted that the pilot was given first aid, but died before landing.

According to the airline, the pilot has been working for Turkish Airlines since 2007 and underwent a regular medical examination in early March, which revealed no health problems that could affect his work.

