Trump said that Melania "wants to save the children" and helped negotiate a truce in Oleshky

Donald and Melania Trump. Photo: Reuters

Melania "wants to save the children," and both sides cooperated with her to achieve a ceasefire. U.S. President Donald Trump said this, reports UNN, citing Sky News.

Details

Donald Trump told reporters that both Ukraine and Russia are cooperating with his wife, Melania. The White House said that the first lady had managed to secure a ceasefire in the city of Oleshky.

He noted that his wife "wants to save the children, and that is what she is focused on."

Trump added that this was Melania's initiative: after she contacted both sides, it turned out that they also wanted this.

The local ceasefire agreement will come into force on October 29.

Answering further questions from reporters, Trump called Melania's work "wonderful" and added that she had "worked very hard on this."

"She wants the children to return to their families — this issue concerns Russia and Ukraine," he added.

"By the way, they agreed to a ceasefire in a very difficult place, and an exchange of children is now taking place; she did a wonderful job."

The operation will be extremely complicated: Lubinets explained how people will be evacuated from Oleshky

Recall

Earlier, the U.S. announced an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a local ceasefire in the occupied Oleshky.

Later, the chairman of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Davyd Arakhamia, confirmed that an operation to unblock the settlement of Oleshky in Kherson region and its outskirts would begin in the near future.

In addition, the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, stated that Russia declared a "ceasefire" regime in the area of occupied Oleshky to conduct a "humanitarian operation." It will begin on the night of October 27.