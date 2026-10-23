The operation will be extremely complicated: Lubinets explained how people will be evacuated from Oleshky

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Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a "silence regime" in Oleshky, which will mark the beginning of an operation to rescue Ukrainians trapped in the occupied city. On October 23, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets spoke about the details, UNN reports.

The operation involves delivering humanitarian aid and ensuring the free movement of civilians and, according to Lubinets, it will not be easy.

Melania Trump joined the talks on rescuing people in Oleshky

As reported by the Ukrainian ombudsman, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement on the launch of a humanitarian mission aimed at rescuing people who remain in Oleshky. He confirmed the relevant agreements and expressed gratitude to the American side for taking part in the negotiation process.

"First, I confirm this statement and personally thank Melania Trump and her team for their efforts, leadership, and coordination between the two negotiating groups of Ukraine and the russian federation in reaching agreements," Lubinets said.

He clarified that he personally represented the Ukrainian side during the negotiations. Meanwhile, Yana Lantratova conducted the talks on behalf of the Russian side. According to the ombudsman, the parties managed to reach agreements on organizing a humanitarian mission to assist the civilian population in Oleshky.

Silence regime, humanitarian aid, and civilian movement: what the parties agreed on

Lubinets said that the agreements reached provide for three main areas of the humanitarian mission. First and foremost, the parties agreed to ensure a silence regime necessary for carrying out humanitarian measures.

In addition, humanitarian cargo is planned to be delivered to Oleshky for the civilian population. The third point of the agreements was to ensure the possibility of free movement for people from the settlement.

"Under our agreement, first, a silence regime will be ensured. Second, humanitarian cargo will be delivered to Oleshky. Third, the free movement of the civilian population from Oleshky will be ensured," the ombudsman said.

Lubinets did not specify the exact timelines for implementing each point of the agreements, the volume of humanitarian aid, or the number of people who would be able to make use of the opportunity to leave.

The humanitarian operation will be difficult and will proceed gradually

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights separately drew attention to the complexity of the upcoming operation. According to him, its implementation will require a phased approach. He also called on the public to treat the dissemination of information about the progress of the humanitarian mission responsibly.

"I ask everyone to be understanding regarding the dissemination of public information about this humanitarian mission. The whole world now knows about Oleshky. The operation will take place gradually; it is extremely difficult to implement," Lubinets emphasized.

He added that, despite the agreements reached, carrying out the humanitarian mission would require further coordination between the parties. The ombudsman has not yet disclosed details regarding specific routes for civilian movement or the organization of aid deliveries.

Lubinets promised to inform Ukrainians about the results of the operation

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized that the Ukrainian side continues to make efforts to rescue citizens who remain in Oleshky. According to him, the public will receive information about the progress of the humanitarian mission and its results.

"I will inform Ukrainian society and show the results of this operation. As of today, the Ukrainian side has done and is doing everything to rescue the citizens who are in Oleshky," Lubinets concluded.

Reminder

Earlier, David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reported that an operation to unblock the settlement of Oleshky would begin in the near future.