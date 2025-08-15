$41.510.09
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 42220 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 21712 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 107243 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 131093 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 71940 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 71932 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
August 14, 09:32 AM • 70939 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 178013 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 94061 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2642 views

A source close to the Kremlin reported on possible agreements between Trump and Putin at the summit on August 15 in Alaska. The meeting will begin at 10:00 PM Kyiv time.

Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreements

At the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, certain agreements are possible, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Details 

A source close to the Kremlin told the agency that it looked as if the two sides had been able to find some unspecified common ground beforehand.

Apparently, some terms will be agreed upon tomorrow (Friday) because Trump cannot be refused, and we are not in a position to refuse (due to sanctions pressure)

- said the source, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin are meeting for a summit in Alaska on Friday, August 15.

According to data from the White House, the meeting will begin at 10:00 PM Kyiv time.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump