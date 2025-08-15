Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreements
Kyiv • UNN
A source close to the Kremlin reported on possible agreements between Trump and Putin at the summit on August 15 in Alaska. The meeting will begin at 10:00 PM Kyiv time.
At the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, certain agreements are possible, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.
Details
A source close to the Kremlin told the agency that it looked as if the two sides had been able to find some unspecified common ground beforehand.
Apparently, some terms will be agreed upon tomorrow (Friday) because Trump cannot be refused, and we are not in a position to refuse (due to sanctions pressure)
Recall
