Trump proposes to cut NASA's budget by $6 billion and reduce scientific programs

Photo: NASA

The administration of President Donald Trump has proposed cutting NASA's budget by almost $6 billion, while simultaneously providing funding for a lunar base. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing the White House budget request, writes UNN.

Details

The agency's total expenditures are proposed to be reduced by approximately a quarter. The largest cut concerns scientific programs – their funding is planned to be reduced by $3.4 billion, with the possible cancellation of about 40 missions. Previously, such programs included Mars research, space telescopes, and scientific satellites.

The Artemis II crew shared details of the mission and their impressions of the flight around the Moon

At the same time, the administration supports reorienting the space program towards crewed missions. The budget includes about $175 million for the initial creation of a lunar base, which could eventually cost up to $30 billion.

What else they want to abandon

Separately, the White House proposes abandoning the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule in favor of commercial solutions. A reduction in funding for the International Space Station by approximately $1 billion is also envisioned amid plans to decommission it by 2030.

The budget request will form the basis for further negotiations in Congress, which has previously rejected similar initiatives to cut NASA funding.

"Artemis II" entered orbit, next NASA prepares the crew for a maneuver around the Moon