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Trump is considering more changes to his Cabinet in the coming weeks - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8762 views

The US President plans personnel reshuffles and administration reorganization in the near future. Officials are at risk of dismissal due to scandals.

Trump is considering more changes to his Cabinet in the coming weeks - report

U.S. President Donald Trump may consider further changes to his team in the coming weeks, NBC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

"I expect something like that over the next few weeks, and the president is considering both changes and reorganizations," said a person directly familiar with Trump's thinking, adding that she did not know who might be next.

Of course, nothing can be said for sure, and people who are loyal to him can suddenly find themselves fired, and vice versa, the publication notes.

This is a stark contrast to Trump's previous term. Then, several high-ranking administration officials left their posts within his first year in office, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

This time, some high-ranking administration officials have faced high-profile scandals or mistakes, but Trump has chosen not to fire them.

"In the first year, they wanted to avoid a negative image - all that comes with high-level turnover," a Trump ally said. "That's coming to an end. He no longer seems concerned about public opinion."

Among those who found themselves at the center of public scandals or mistakes are Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, each of whom received varying degrees of public condemnation for personal scandals or decisions made by their departments.

Lutnick was embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, having to explain why he repeatedly appeared in the affairs of the late convicted sex offender and why he visited his private island. Lutnick stated that "he had no relationship with him."

"It got better and worse with him," a Trump advisor said of Lutnick's position.

The advisor also noted that he had lost favor with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

"I don't think she's a big fan of his," said a second Trump ally familiar with the White House's position. "That could be a problem if the administration is in reboot mode."

A White House press secretary said Trump continues to support his administration officials.

"President Trump has the most talented cabinet and team in American history," White House Press Secretary Davis Ingle said. "Patriots like Director of National Intelligence Gabbard, Secretary Lutnick, and Secretary Chavez-DeRemer are relentlessly implementing the President's agenda and achieving stunning results for the American people. They continue to enjoy the President's full confidence."

Trump considers further dismissals, including FBI Director Patel - Atlantic03.04.26, 08:25 • 4954 views

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