TPP attacked by enemy drones resumes operation in Dnipropetrovska oblast - Ukrenergo

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102682 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129823 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130666 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172110 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169792 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276530 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177942 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167029 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148729 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245085 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102350 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91167 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88002 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 100060 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 41740 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276530 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230303 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241592 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8264 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129823 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103972 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104086 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120375 views
TPP attacked by enemy drones resumes operation in Dnipropetrovska oblast - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27405 views

Ukraine's energy system is operating stably and no shortages are expected, despite increased consumption due to cold weather.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a thermal power plant that was shut down after an enemy drone attack on February 13 has been restored, and in Lviv region, power supply has been restored after blackouts caused by the February 15 attack. The power system in Ukraine is working stably, no deficit is expected, but consumption is increasing due to the cold snap. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Consumption is gradually increasing due to a slight cold snap (2.6°C on February 15 vs. 0.3°C on February 16)," the company said in a social media post.

As noted, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure energy supply to all legal and household consumers. No deficit in the power system is expected.

"The thermal power plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region, which was struck by a Russian drone on the night of February 13, has resumed operation," Ukrenergo said.

Enemy attacked frontline TPP, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy16.02.24, 09:26 • 27906 views

They also reminded that in the east, the enemy launched an artillery attack on the territory of one of the thermal power plants. "The equipment was damaged, there were no casualties," said the company.

In the Lviv region, power supply has reportedly been restored to all consumers who were cut off due to damage to the regional power company's equipment during a rocket attack on February 15.

Lviv restores power supply to all consumers who were cut off due to a Russian missile attack16.02.24, 11:02 • 24866 views

As of the morning, 378 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and other reasons. In Dnipropetrovs'k region, 49 subscribers were cut off from power in the morning due to the fighting. New damage to power grids in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions due to shelling. For technical reasons, 6 settlements in Sumy region are without electricity.

Exports are currently carried out during night and daytime hours to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. Electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
lvivLviv
polandPoland

