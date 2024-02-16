TPP attacked by enemy drones resumes operation in Dnipropetrovska oblast - Ukrenergo

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a thermal power plant that was shut down after an enemy drone attack on February 13 has been restored, and in Lviv region, power supply has been restored after blackouts caused by the February 15 attack. The power system in Ukraine is working stably, no deficit is expected, but consumption is increasing due to the cold snap. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Consumption is gradually increasing due to a slight cold snap (2.6°C on February 15 vs. 0.3°C on February 16)," the company said in a social media post.

As noted, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure energy supply to all legal and household consumers. No deficit in the power system is expected.

"The thermal power plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region, which was struck by a Russian drone on the night of February 13, has resumed operation," Ukrenergo said.

They also reminded that in the east, the enemy launched an artillery attack on the territory of one of the thermal power plants. "The equipment was damaged, there were no casualties," said the company.

In the Lviv region, power supply has reportedly been restored to all consumers who were cut off due to damage to the regional power company's equipment during a rocket attack on February 15.

As of the morning, 378 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and other reasons. In Dnipropetrovs'k region, 49 subscribers were cut off from power in the morning due to the fighting. New damage to power grids in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions due to shelling. For technical reasons, 6 settlements in Sumy region are without electricity.

Exports are currently carried out during night and daytime hours to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. Electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.