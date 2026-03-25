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"Too early to tell" if White House is satisfied with new Iranian leadership - Leavitt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Caroline Leavitt announced the destruction of the old Iranian leadership and the lack of information about new leaders. The Trump administration has not yet provided an assessment.

"Too early to tell" if White House is satisfied with new Iranian leadership - Leavitt

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said today that "it is too early to say" whether the administration of US President Donald Trump, which is promoting peace talks with Tehran, is satisfied with the new Iranian leadership, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Asked about President Donald Trump's statements on Tuesday that the administration had "achieved regime change" in Iran, Leavitt defended the president's words at today's press briefing.

Trump reveals what he wants the new Iranian leadership to look like06.03.26, 17:44 • 5358 views

"All of their leadership has been wiped out, and no one has really seen or heard anything from this supposed new leader," she told reporters. "There has been a change in leadership — I mean the regime's leadership, which is what the president was talking about."

But when asked if the administration was satisfied with Iran's new leaders, she replied that "it's too early to say."

Egypt insists on peace talks between the US and Iran "as soon as possible" and is ready to host them25.03.26, 19:57 • 2112 views

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