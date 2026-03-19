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Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2036 views

Electricity restrictions are being introduced in all regions of Ukraine from 08:00 to 22:00. The reason for this is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy system facilities.

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 08:00 to 22:00, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 20, hourly power outage schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 08:00 to 22:00, and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) from 08:00 to 00:00.

- the message says.

The company emphasizes that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergo in your region.

- the message says.

Due to enemy attacks, parts of three regions are without electricity, and an energy worker has been injured; schedules are in effect until 9 PM19.03.26, 10:14 • 3756 views

Antonina Tumanova

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