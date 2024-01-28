Three US soldiers killed in a drone strike on a base in Jordan

At least three US military personnel were killed and two dozen were injured in a drone strike on a US military base in Jordan. This is stated in a statement by President Joe Biden, published on the White House website on January 28, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, three U.S. servicemen were killed and many wounded in an unmanned aerial vehicle attack on our forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border Biden said.

According to him, "although the collection of facts is ongoing, it is already known for certain that the attack was carried out by radical militant groups in Syria and Iraq, supported by Iran.

For this reason, Biden emphasized that "such attacks will not stop the United States in its mission to fight terrorism.

We will bring all those responsible to justice at a time and in a manner of our choosing the US President emphasized.

The names of the killed and wounded soldiers have not been disclosed as officials are working to notify their families.

Addendum [1

Jordan is a close ally of America. There were US military bases there. It is estimated that about 3,000 US troops are usually stationed there.

