Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Three US soldiers killed in a drone strike on a base in Jordan

Kyiv  •  UNN

Three American soldiers were killed and two dozen wounded in a drone strike on a US military base in Jordan. According to President Biden, the attack was carried out by militants in Syria and Iraq with the support of Iran.

At least three US military personnel were killed and two dozen were injured in a drone strike on a US military base in Jordan. This is stated in a statement by President Joe Biden, published on the White House website on January 28, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, three U.S. servicemen were killed and many wounded in an unmanned aerial vehicle attack on our forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border

Biden said.

According to him, "although the collection of facts is ongoing, it is already known for certain that the attack was carried out by radical militant groups in Syria and Iraq, supported by Iran.

For this reason, Biden emphasized that "such attacks will not stop the United States in its mission to fight terrorism.

We will bring all those responsible to justice at a time and in a manner of our choosing

the US President emphasized.

The names of the killed and wounded soldiers have not been disclosed as officials are working to notify their families.

Addendum [1

Jordan is a close ally of America. There were US military bases there. It is estimated that about 3,000 US troops are usually stationed there. 

Lilia Podolyak

War
white-houseWhite House
iraqIraq
jordanJordan
syriaSyria
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising