"This is a step of historic proportions": Kuleba reacts to EU decision on €50 billion for Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
"This is a step of historic proportions": Kuleba reacts to EU decision on €50 billion for Ukraine

"This is a step of historic proportions": Kuleba reacts to EU decision on €50 billion for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26617 views

According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister, the allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine for 2024-2027 demonstrates Kyiv's continued support. In addition, it destroys statements about international partners' fatigue with the war.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba  emphasizes that the EU's decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine destroys any statements about the partners' fatigue with the war. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stated this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

I am grateful to the European Council for approving the decision to establish a €50 billion fund in Ukraine in 2024-2027. This is a step of historic proportions. It demonstrates that any talk of alleged "fatigue" or "diminishing support" is not true

 - said the Minister. 

An important decision supported by all 27 EU leaders: Zelenskyy thanks partners for €50 billion in aid to Ukraine01.02.24, 13:36 • 28945 views

He emphasized that today's decision once again demonstrates Europe's ability to make decisions independently of others. Kuleba emphasized that the EU is paving the way and setting an example for the rest of the world to follow.

It is also a clear indication that Putin's hopes to "wait out" the resolve of Ukraine and the world are in vain. I am deeply grateful to all the EU Foreign Ministers who contributed to this success

- summarized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Recall

On February 1, European Council President Charles Michel announced that all 27 leaders of the European Union member states had agreed on an additional package of support for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros within the EU budget.

After Hungary's demands: the EU agreed to a possible revision of the EUR 50 billion program for Ukraine in two years - media01.02.24, 13:14 • 38744 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising