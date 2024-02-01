"This is a step of historic proportions": Kuleba reacts to EU decision on €50 billion for Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasizes that the EU's decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine destroys any statements about the partners' fatigue with the war. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stated this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

I am grateful to the European Council for approving the decision to establish a €50 billion fund in Ukraine in 2024-2027. This is a step of historic proportions. It demonstrates that any talk of alleged "fatigue" or "diminishing support" is not true - said the Minister.

He emphasized that today's decision once again demonstrates Europe's ability to make decisions independently of others. Kuleba emphasized that the EU is paving the way and setting an example for the rest of the world to follow.

It is also a clear indication that Putin's hopes to "wait out" the resolve of Ukraine and the world are in vain. I am deeply grateful to all the EU Foreign Ministers who contributed to this success - summarized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Recall

On February 1, European Council President Charles Michel announced that all 27 leaders of the European Union member states had agreed on an additional package of support for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros within the EU budget.

