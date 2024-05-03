The US fears China's military use of its floating nuclear power plants

China is advancing its ambitions to create floating nuclear reactors that can provide energy to military installations deployed in the disputed territories of the South China Sea. This is reported by WP, according to UNN.

Details

According to the top U.S. military command in the Pacific and representatives of the State Department, such a scenario, they warn, could undermine regional security and stability.

According to U.S. officials, after more than a decade of research and development and safety concerns from Chinese regulators, China is likely to go ahead with the plans, while the international community has not yet established standards for the safe operation of floating reactors.

In the South China Sea, China is behaving extremely aggressively, trying to oust the Philippines from its strategic islands.

