The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit almost 1,500 enemy targets in one day

Over the past day, April 4, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit or destroyed 1496 enemy targets. This was reported by UNN with reference to USF AFU.

Details

Among the hit targets:

379 personnel units, of which 187 were eliminated;

78 drone launch points;

8 radar stations;

3 tanks;

28 artillery systems;

65 units of automotive equipment;

26 motorcycles;

331 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" type.

In total, from April 1 to April 4, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 5610 enemy targets, including 1297 personnel.

Recall

On the night of April 5, Russians attacked Ukraine with 93 attack UAVs. 17 hits of attack drones and debris falling in three different locations were recorded.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that over the past day, the enemy carried out 149 attacks and used more than 9600 kamikaze drones. The Defense Forces eliminated 1180 occupiers and destroyed dozens of pieces of equipment.