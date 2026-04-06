Situation in the Pokrovsk area - the Defense Forces report that the enemy is trying to advance on the flanks

The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area remains difficult; the enemy is concentrating on attempts to advance in the Hryshyne areas and in the direction of Rodynske, trying to advance on the flanks, the "East" military group reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the area of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, the situation remains difficult. The enemy is conducting assault operations in several directions in the Pokrovsk agglomeration using light equipment, quad bikes, and infantry groups," the "East" military group stated.

As reported by the "East" military group, "the enemy is focusing its main efforts on advancing in the Hryshyne areas and in the direction of Rodynske, trying to advance on the flanks." "On the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military personnel are blocking enemy attempts to advance and are holding their designated lines. In the Myrnohrad-Rodynske direction, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are also destroying and stopping the enemy," the "East" military group noted.

"The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The enemy does not stop trying to infiltrate the rear of our units both during the day and at night," the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces also stated.

As noted, "pilots of attack drones of the 79th brigade of the 7th rapid response corps of the Air Assault Forces are actively working at night, using thermal imaging cameras to detect targets." "Enemy infantry and vehicles are detected on approach and destroyed before entering the gray zone," the Air Assault Forces noted.

"Despite this, the Russian command continues to send its military on a one-way trip - in conditions where they are especially clearly visible. This does not stop the enemy, but significantly increases their losses. Night cameras clearly show how abundantly Ukrainian landings are strewn with the bodies of Russians. The work to destroy the occupiers is carried out constantly - both on the front line and in the enemy's rear. Thanks to this, it is possible to disrupt movements, complicate logistics, and reduce the enemy's offensive potential," the Air Assault Forces noted.

Fewer battles on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff map by directions