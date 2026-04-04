The situation in Iran is heading towards a geostrategic dead end - Erdogan spoke with the NATO Secretary General

$43.8150.46
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 PM • 18943 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 25181 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 33338 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 29761 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 60841 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 29684 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 50202 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
April 3, 02:25 PM • 39929 views
In Ukraine, winter crop damage reaches 12%, stone fruit crops – up to 51%
April 3, 11:36 AM • 61534 views
Murder of a TCR serviceman in Lviv - customs officer charged with suspicionPhoto
April 3, 11:30 AM • 50221 views
Russia launched 542 drones and 37 missiles at Ukraine in one attack - 515 drones and 26 missiles neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
3m/s
56%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 30 Iranian universities directly attacked by US and Israel - MediaApril 4, 01:01 PM • 6198 views
Iranian drone attacked Israel-linked vessel in Strait of HormuzApril 4, 01:57 PM • 7838 views
Ukraine expands opportunities for clergy reservationApril 4, 03:12 PM • 5348 views
The situation in Iran is heading towards a geostrategic dead end - Erdogan spoke with the NATO Secretary GeneralApril 4, 03:29 PM • 5034 views
Flagrant human rights violations in Uzhhorod TCC: a special commission created in OC "West" to verify the factsApril 4, 04:12 PM • 15432 views
Publications
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 33344 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 60845 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 50207 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 55176 views
Leasing taxation: why the BEB persecutes airlines for international contractsApril 3, 12:35 PM • 58008 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 23029 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 26465 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 39054 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 54081 views
A new trailer for "Supergirl" has been released - a battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills and Momoa as the anti-heroVideoApril 1, 02:33 PM • 50338 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
Tu-95
Tu-160
Social network

The situation in Iran is heading towards a geostrategic dead end - Erdogan spoke with the NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5128 views

The President of Turkey discussed global challenges and the situation in Iran with the NATO Secretary General. Erdogan called on the world to stop the war and strengthen the alliance at the summit.

The situation in Iran is heading towards a geostrategic dead end - Erdogan spoke with the NATO Secretary General

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which they discussed regional and global issues, as well as alliance matters, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

According to the state agency Anadolu, Erdogan told Rutte that the situation in Iran "is heading towards a geostrategic dead end" and called on the international community to intensify efforts to end the war.

Pakistan claims progress in US-Iran ceasefire efforts04.04.26, 17:53 • 4200 views

Erdogan added that he hopes that decisions will be made at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 that will make the alliance more resilient and effective in the face of future changes.

Rutte goes to Washington after Trump's threats to withdraw from NATO02.04.26, 08:46 • 4395 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ankara
Iran