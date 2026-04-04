The situation in Iran is heading towards a geostrategic dead end - Erdogan spoke with the NATO Secretary General
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Turkey discussed global challenges and the situation in Iran with the NATO Secretary General. Erdogan called on the world to stop the war and strengthen the alliance at the summit.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which they discussed regional and global issues, as well as alliance matters, UNN reports with reference to AP.
Details
According to the state agency Anadolu, Erdogan told Rutte that the situation in Iran "is heading towards a geostrategic dead end" and called on the international community to intensify efforts to end the war.
Pakistan claims progress in US-Iran ceasefire efforts04.04.26, 17:53 • 4200 views
Erdogan added that he hopes that decisions will be made at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 that will make the alliance more resilient and effective in the face of future changes.
Rutte goes to Washington after Trump's threats to withdraw from NATO02.04.26, 08:46 • 4395 views