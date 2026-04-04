The situation in Iran is heading towards a geostrategic dead end - Erdogan spoke with the NATO Secretary General

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which they discussed regional and global issues, as well as alliance matters, UNN reports with reference to AP.

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According to the state agency Anadolu, Erdogan told Rutte that the situation in Iran "is heading towards a geostrategic dead end" and called on the international community to intensify efforts to end the war.

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Erdogan added that he hopes that decisions will be made at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 that will make the alliance more resilient and effective in the face of future changes.

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