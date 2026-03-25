The Rada supported the bill on expanding state support in education in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading draft law No. 14104 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Expansion of Forms of State Support in the Field of Education." 274 people's deputies voted for the corresponding decision. This was announced by the Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation Serhiy Babak, UNN reports.

Details

"For" - 274 votes. At the Committee meeting, we supported this draft Law and recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine consider it in the hall - the post says.

The draft law provides for the expansion of state support in the field of education, primarily for those who have suffered educational losses due to the war. It is noted that currently such support is mainly limited to benefits during admission, however, according to the official, this is not enough to obtain quality education and complete studies.

This refers to individual support (including tutoring and additional classes with teachers), preparatory and adaptation programs, as well as a separate preparatory year in higher education institutions. State support should not be limited only to benefits when entering higher education institutions; it is important to expand assistance tools already at the stage of study so that children can catch up on educational losses and fully continue the educational process - the post says.

The document also provides for amendments to a number of laws in the field of education and social protection. The Cabinet of Ministers is to determine the procedure for providing such support and develop a Strategy for Catching Up on Educational Losses until 2030.

This refers to supporting children and youth from vulnerable categories, internally displaced persons, and demobilized military personnel who have suffered educational losses and need additional assistance to catch up and succeed in their studies - Serhiy Babak emphasizes.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 25, began a plenary session, despite information in the media and social networks that the plenary session might not take place due to security nuances or lack of a quorum.