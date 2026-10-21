The plane carrying Trump's envoy Witkoff has arrived in St. Petersburg

The aircraft reportedly carrying U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in St. Petersburg. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that a Bombardier aircraft, after departing from Oslo, headed east and landed at Pulkovo-3 airport. The aircraft may reportedly be carrying U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Before that, Witkoff visited Oslo, where on October 20 he held talks with the Ukrainian side and European politicians.

Context

In Oslo, Norway, talks between the United States and Ukraine that were intended to bring an end to the hostilities and peace negotiations closer concluded on October 20. Official Kyiv was represented by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while the partner country was represented by U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Particular attention during the talks was devoted to future security guarantees for Ukraine. The American side has already confirmed its readiness to work on the relevant mechanisms. In particular, the United States is considering various options for guarantees, including a model analogous to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, as well as a simplified version of it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that on October 20, while en route to Oslo, he held a telephone conversation with Marco Rubio. The main topics were the operation of Starlink satellite communications, the supply of interceptor missiles for air defense, and intelligence support for Ukraine. The president ultimately described the conversation as substantive and positive.

We remind you

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff would visit St. Petersburg, Russia, after talks in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.