The number of injured in the Russian attack on Odesa on March 28 has risen to 16 people

Photo: SES of Ukraine

In Odesa, the number of people injured in the night attack on March 28 has risen to 16. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, 14 people are receiving assistance.

Two of them are in serious condition due to burns and injuries. Doctors assess the condition of the others as moderate and satisfactory. - he stated.

Recall

From the evening of March 27 to the morning of March 28, Russians attacked the Odesa region with over 100 drones. As a result, about 70 houses were damaged - most of the destruction was recorded in the Odesa district.

In the morning of March 28, 12 injured people were reported.