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The number of injured in Lviv due to the Russian attack has risen to seven, with significant destruction recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

As a result of drone strikes in Lviv and the region, residential buildings caught fire. Seven people were injured, one victim is in serious condition.

The number of injured in Lviv due to the Russian attack has risen to seven, with significant destruction recorded

As a result of the Russian attack, the number of casualties in Lviv has risen to seven. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, as a result of the enemy drone attack in Lviv, residential buildings caught fire on Soborna Square, Brativ Rohatyntsiv Street, and Chervonoyi Kalyny Street. 

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, UNESCO heritage site damaged - RMA24.03.26, 16:35 • 2072 views

Also, as a result of UAV debris falling, a private house caught fire in the village of Sernyky, Bibrka territorial community. 

Firefighters are working everywhere. 

Preliminarily, seven people were injured. One person is in serious condition 

- Kozytskyi reported.

Russian attack continues - after Lviv, explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Vinnytsia. NSDC says Russians have been accumulating resources for a long-term strike24.03.26, 17:05 • 1840 views

Additionally

The Lviv City Council reported details regarding hits in various districts of the city and changes in transport operations.

As a result of the drone attack on Lviv, large-scale destruction was recorded in various districts of the city. Residential buildings in the central part of the city and in Sykhiv were damaged. All relevant services have already departed to eliminate the consequences 

- the message states.

According to the transport department, tram routes 1 and 2 are not operating due to a Shahed drone falling on Kopernika Street.

At the same time, tram routes 3, 8, 9 are not operating due to the strike on Soborna Square.

Bus routes 3a, 37, 46 operate via Svobody Avenue.

Bus routes 1a, 6a operate only to Mitskevycha Square, while buses 92, 47a, 5a go via Pidvalna Street.

The alarm continues. The city hall urges residents not to neglect their safety and to remain in a safe place until the all-clear.

Antonina Tumanova

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