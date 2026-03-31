The Ministry of Defense has approved the new interceptor drone "Shvidun" for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces the Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial system "Shvidun". This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the department.

Details

This drone was developed to hit attack drones such as Shahed-136, "Geran", "Gerbera", reconnaissance Zala, Supercam and "Skat". It is made of durable composite material, weighs about 8 kg, and has a wingspan of almost 2 m.

This drone can ascend to an altitude of up to 6 km and reach speeds of over 250 km/h. The UAV's range is over 70 km.

This is enough to cover the sky over any Ukrainian city. Thanks to the implementation of innovative technological solutions, the aircraft body does not have flutter (vibrations) at high speeds, which allows the camera to transmit the clearest possible image to the operator. - stated the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported that an experimental project involving businesses in air defense is already shooting down drones in Kharkiv region. Another 13 enterprises are preparing their own groups to protect infrastructure.