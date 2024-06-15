$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16786 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The Kremlin complains about the West's "unconstructive" reaction to Putin's conditions for talks with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33865 views

Russia is dissatisfied with the West's reaction to Putin's statements about the terms of peace talks with Ukraine, calling it "unconstructive" and hoping for a more "substantive and promising" discussion next time.

The Kremlin complains about the West's "unconstructive" reaction to Putin's conditions for talks with Ukraine

Moscow is dissatisfied with the West's reaction to Putin's statements on the terms of peace talks with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the statements of Western leaders in this regard "not constructive." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details 

In a conversation with journalists, Peskov complained that  Western leaders did not react constructively to Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and a new security architecture in Europe.

There is a lot of it (reaction - ed.), a huge amount of it - official reactions, official statements. They are not constructive

- Peskov noted. 

"Offensive to common sense": the OP responds to Putin's statements on peace talks14.06.24, 23:50

Addendum

In addition, the Kremlin spokesperson reacted to the first day of the Peace Summit. According to him, the Russian Federation hopes that next time the West will organize a more "constructive discussion" on the situation in Ukraine.

We don't want to give them anything. We want to get together next time for a more substantive and promising event

- Peskov told reporters commenting on the Peace Summit in Ukraine. 

Context

In his speech on June 14, Putin said that Russia was ready to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but that Ukraine needed to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions and declare Ukraine's non-nuclear and non-aligned status.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "proposal" for a ceasefire in Ukraine is an ultimatum that cannot be trusted.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Poland
