The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Oman discussed the Formula for Peace and strengthening trade ties on the basis of a joint commission
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Oman discussed the Formula for Peace and freedom of navigation. The parties agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission to strengthen trade ties and expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
Andriy Sybiga discussed the Peace Formula and freedom of navigation with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.
Written by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Oman discussed the Peace Formula as the only way to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.
Andriy Sybiga briefed Omani Foreign Minister Al Busaidi on the situation on the battlefield, Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities and communities, attacks on port infrastructure and civilian vessels, including damage to food ships over the previous month.
The Minister called on Oman to support Ukraine's position on the need to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and invited the Omani side to participate in the third Food Summit in Kyiv this year.
The heads of Ukrainian and Omani diplomacy also expressed their mutual readiness to develop the legal framework. The ministers also confirmed their readiness to launch an intergovernmental joint commission to strengthen trade ties.
The parties also discussed the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Andriy Sybiga proposed that the National Museum of Oman join the initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska to launch Ukrainian-language audio guides in the most prominent places in the world.
Recall
UNN reported that Sibiga will continue her tour of Arab countries and Africa after Turkey : what is known.
Sibiga meets with Erdogan's chief advisor: discusses partnership and Turkey's assistance in the Black Sea22.10.24, 12:21 • 13687 views