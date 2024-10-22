Sibiga meets with Erdogan's chief advisor: discusses partnership and Turkey's assistance in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister met with the Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey. They discussed strategic partnership, safety of navigation in the Black Sea, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners.
During the meeting with the Turkish President's advisor, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister addressed the issues of safety of navigation in the Black Sea and the release of Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity.
Written by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
I met with Turkish President Erdogan's Chief National and Foreign Policy Advisor Akif Çağatay Kilic, and we discussed the Ukrainian-Turkish strategic partnership, security in the Black Sea, and freedom of navigation. We appreciate Turkey's important role in ensuring food security and liberation of our people from Russian captivity,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
Ukraine awaits Turkish President Erdogan's visit21.10.24, 14:05 • 13789 views
Recall
UNN reported that the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Turkey discussed assistance in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity. Documents were signed to strengthen cooperation between the ministries.
Sybiha met with Turkey's intelligence chief: they talked about the front and security in the Black Sea22.10.24, 10:38 • 15443 views