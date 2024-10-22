Sybiha met with Turkey's intelligence chief: they talked about the front and security in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiha discussed with Ibrahim Kalin the situation at the frontline and security in the Black Sea. The Minister's visit to Turkey is aimed at strengthening partnership and achieving a just peace.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported on a meeting with the head of Turkey's National Intelligence Service, Ibrahim Kalin, where the parties discussed the situation at the front and security in the Black Sea, UNN reports.
Details
"I met with my good friend Ibrahim Kalin, the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Service. I informed him about the situation at the front, the Victory Plan and the Second Global Peace Summit. We discussed ways to restore security in the Black Sea, freedom of navigation and a just and lasting peace," the Foreign Minister said in X.
Recall
On October 21, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha began his visit to Turkey. On behalf of President Zelenskyy, he is to hold important talks to reaffirm the Ukrainian-Turkish partnership, strengthen security in the Black Sea, and achieve a just peace.