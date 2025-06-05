The EU is going to impose sanctions against Putin at the same time as the US
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union intends to impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin together with the United States. Restrictions are necessary to exert pressure and encourage negotiations.
The EU intends to introduce sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin together with the US in order to put pressure on him and encourage peaceful negotiations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview.
UNN writes about this with reference to Politico.
We discussed how we can impose European sanctions and American sanctions at the same time if Putin does not sit down at the negotiating table
The EU is currently planning its 18th package of sanctions against Russia.
We are primarily concerned about sanctions against the Russian energy sector and blocking sources of funding for the Russian Federation
The EU sanctions are expected to include restrictions on companies connected to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, as well as a reduction in the oil price cap.
After meeting with US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday, von der Leyen said she was pleased with his plans to increase pressure on Russia. The bipartisan bill proposed by Graham envisages the introduction of 500 percent tariffs on goods imported from countries that still buy Russian fossil fuels.
Asked what she expects from future sanctions, von der Leyen replied:
If the Americans decide to impose sanctions, then 500 percent will be included in this package
An official of the European Commission clarified that von der Leyen did not mean the inclusion of 500 percent tariffs in the 18th package of EU sanctions, but emphasized that the EU has other instruments at its disposal.
The idea is to coordinate actions as much as possible
Indeed, regarding the 500 percent tariff plan, the EU is more concerned that its countries will be exempt from US measures against importers of Russian oil and gas.
Let us remind you
The US President is ready to apply sanctions against Russia if he deems it necessary. The US Senate will start promoting a bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation this week .