The EU is going to impose sanctions against Putin at the same time as the US

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 2672 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 10508 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 19021 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 57389 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 44152 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 40623 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 62796 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 94967 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 62012 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 58590 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news

In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS

June 5, 03:13 AM • 11471 views

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

June 5, 03:29 AM • 19501 views

A state holiday in memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy has appeared in Poland

June 5, 05:00 AM • 10418 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

08:57 AM • 30633 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 33411 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 78290 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 91057 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 151630 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 192231 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 300641 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Binyamin Netanyahu

Cristiano Ronaldo

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Germany

White House

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 33976 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 46850 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 93346 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 300635 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 162541 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

DJI Mavic

Nord Stream

The New York Times

Nord Stream 2

The EU is going to impose sanctions against Putin at the same time as the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

The European Union intends to impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin together with the United States. Restrictions are necessary to exert pressure and encourage negotiations.

The EU is going to impose sanctions against Putin at the same time as the US

The EU intends to introduce sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin together with the US in order to put pressure on him and encourage peaceful negotiations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview.

UNN writes about this with reference to Politico.

We discussed how we can impose European sanctions and American sanctions at the same time if Putin does not sit down at the negotiating table

- said von der Leyen.

 The EU is currently planning its 18th package of sanctions against Russia. 

We are primarily concerned about sanctions against the Russian energy sector and blocking sources of funding for the Russian Federation

– said von der Leyen.

The EU sanctions are expected to include restrictions on companies connected to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, as well as a reduction in the oil price cap.

After meeting with US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday, von der Leyen said she was pleased with his plans to increase pressure on Russia. The bipartisan bill proposed by Graham envisages the introduction of 500 percent tariffs on goods imported from countries that still buy Russian fossil fuels.

Asked what she expects from future sanctions, von der Leyen replied:

If the Americans decide to impose sanctions, then 500 percent will be included in this package

An official of the European Commission clarified that von der Leyen did not mean the inclusion of 500 percent tariffs in the 18th package of EU sanctions, but emphasized that the EU has other instruments at its disposal.

The idea is to coordinate actions as much as possible

- said von der Leyen's chief spokeswoman, Paula Piñu.

Indeed, regarding the 500 percent tariff plan, the EU is more concerned that its countries will be exempt from US measures against importers of Russian oil and gas.

Let us remind you

The US President is ready to apply sanctions against Russia if he deems it necessary. The US Senate will start promoting a bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation this week . 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

EconomyPolitics
Nord Stream
United States Senate
European Commission
Lindsey Graham
European Union
Germany
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9