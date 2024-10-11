The enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of a power facility in Mykolaiv region: there are wounded workers - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a missile attack on a power plant in Mykolaiv region, injuring three workers. The shelling caused power outages in five regions of Ukraine.
In Mykolaiv region , the Russian army launched a missile attack on the territory of a power facility, causing power outages and injuring three workers. In total, Russian shelling caused power outages in five regions, the Energy Ministry reported on Friday morning, UNN reported.
According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.
In Mykolaiv region , a rocket attack on the territory of a power facility cut off power to a substation and household consumers. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme. Three employees were injured and provided with medical aid.
In Kherson region , a drone attack damaged substation equipment, causing a power outage at the substation and household consumers. The power supply has been restored.
Networks status
Poltava region: due to technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, which led to the need to apply emergency outage schedules due to low voltage levels, and substations and household consumers were cut off from power. The power supply has been restored.
Khmelnytsky region: substations and household consumers in two oblasts were de-energized for technological reasons. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.
As of the morning, 522 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.
Import Import
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 2308 MWh with a capacity of 604 MW.
Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had launched a double ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv the day before, hitting critical infrastructure, injuring three people.