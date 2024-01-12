The DIU assessed whether more than 460,000 Russian troops are enough for full-scale offensive operations

More than 460 thousand Russian military personnel are not enough for full-scale offensive operations, despite the fact that this grouping is more than twice as large as since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during a telethon on Friday, UNN correspondent reports.

In general, the figures of more than 450 thousand (Russian military personnel in Ukraine - ed.) are not new information. For a long period of time, the enemy group has been supported within these limits. Plus a component of the Russian Guard, special services and other components. This means that for full-scale offensive operations, such as the beginning of a full-scale invasion, this is not enough for the enemy, despite the fact that this group is more than twice as large as it has been since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Yusov said.

He noted that mobilization activities in Russia are ongoing, and after Putin's election, it is likely that the issue of a public, not just a covert, mobilization campaign will become more relevant.

When asked whether the 462,000 included the "Storm-Z" that the Russians are currently using in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut areas, Yusov replied: "Yes, all kinds of groups are taken into account, including Storm-Z and other so-called private military campaigns.

Addendum

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, reported that the occupation forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine number 462 thousand people. In addition, 35,000 "rosgvardia" troops are deployed on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian lands to support the occupation regime.

Earlier, Yusov stated that Russia could start a new wave of mobilization as early as the end of September.