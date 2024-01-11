Zelenskyy: Putin wants "small victories" before the election, so Russia will prepare a counteroffensive

Russia will prepare a counteroffensive to gain at least some "small victories" before the election of dictator Putin. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with representatives of the Baltic media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Yes, they will," Zelensky answered when asked if the Russians would prepare a counteroffensive.

When? Well, realizing that people are preparing for the elections, it is roughly clear that they want some small tactical victories to raise awareness before and prepare for something global or massive afterwards. - the President summarized.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia has not been able to occupy anything, because all the territories where the Russians came are simply completely destroyed.

"They are not afraid to kill civilians, so this is a very difficult enemy," the president said.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that Ukraine still lacks weapons to effectively advance on the frontline.

"If the Russians did not control the sky, and we had enough air defense systems, we would have destroyed their aircraft," Zelenskyy said, adding: "there are no big steps in Ukraine because they control the sky.

At the same press conference with the Baltic media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that due to the presence of Western weapons in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to destroy 12 planes at a time and 26 enemy helicopters in a day.