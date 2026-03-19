The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1520 Russian invaders within a day - General Staff

As of March 19, 2026, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to approximately 1,284,090 personnel. Another 1,520 servicemen were eliminated in the last day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Also destroyed were 11,786 tanks, 24,233 armored combat vehicles, and 38,538 artillery systems.

During the day, Ukrainian forces destroyed 32 artillery systems, 3 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,391 operational-tactical level drones.

In total, Russia has already lost more than 185,000 drones and more than 84,000 units of automotive equipment.

Loss data is being updated.

Drone attacked SBU office in Lviv – destruction recorded