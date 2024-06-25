Thanks to the doctors of the Shalimov Institute, the woman lost 100 kilograms and returned to normal life (video)

Five years ago, Svitlana Chernukha, a resident of Kherson, decided to radically change her life. Specialists of the Shalimov Institute helped her in this, thanks to which the woman lost 100 kilograms of weight. The other day, she underwent another operation, after which the woman will lose another 23 kilograms of excess weight. This is stated in the TSN story, writes UNN.

Svetlana began to gain weight after the second birth, and gradually this turned into a problem. The woman's weight reached 205 kilograms, she could practically not walk, it was difficult for her to breathe.

Doctors from the Shalimov Institute came to the woman's aid. In order to transport the woman to Kiev, I even had to use a special railway car. And in the capital of Ukraine, the woman was already waiting in the operating room.

The result of the first operation is the loss of the first ten kilograms. In general, the woman lost 100 kilograms, and again began to feel the joy of life.

She was again expected in Kiev, but was prevented by covid and full-scale Russian aggression. Svitlana Chernukha lived in occupied Kherson for eight months.

And the other day, doctors of the Shalimov Institute performed another operation. People in white coats removed excess skin, which put additional stress on the spine and joints. Thanks to this operation, the woman will lose 23 kilograms of weight.