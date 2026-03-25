TCR car involved in an accident with a pedestrian in Odesa - woman hospitalized

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A road accident involving a TCR car and a pedestrian occurred in Odesa; the injured person was hospitalized, the Odesa Regional TCR reported regarding the accident in the Khadzhibey district, writes UNN.

Details

"On March 25, on Ivan and Yuriy Lyp Street in the Khadzhibey district of Odesa, a road accident occurred involving a TCR vehicle and a pedestrian. Representatives of the National Police and emergency medical assistance were promptly called to the scene. The injured person was hospitalized to a medical facility for necessary medical care," the report says.

Currently, as noted, the circumstances of the incident and the degree of responsibility of the road users are being established.

Regarding this fact, "the leadership of the Odesa Regional TCR has appointed an official investigation." "Full cooperation with law enforcement agencies is ensured to establish the objective truth regarding the incident," the report says.

Drunk TCC employee who caused a series of accidents in Ternopil was served with a notice of suspicion