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"Take care of people, less chatter" - Madyar responded to Sadovyi's reproaches about the ineffectiveness of air defense after a drone attack on Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Robert Brovdi criticized the mayor of Lviv for reproaching the military over drone flights. The commander emphasized the impossibility of 100% downing of Shaheds.

"Take care of people, less chatter" - Madyar responded to Sadovyi's reproaches about the ineffectiveness of air defense after a drone attack on Lviv

After the Russian drone attack on Lviv on March 24, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi "Madyar," criticized the statement of the city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, regarding the air defense system's operation. The military officer wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

After the strike, Sadovyi stated that he has "many questions" for the military and plans to discuss the situation, particularly because the drones were able to reach Lviv.

In response, Madyar emphasized that massive attacks continue daily.

Not a single day in March has passed without at least a hundred Shaheds buzzing in the skies over Ukraine. There have been and will be days with 400-500

– Brovdi noted.

According to him, it is impossible to completely avoid breakthroughs even with high air defense effectiveness.

Military's reaction

Madyar emphasized that most drones are destroyed: "15 Shaheds out of 556 reached their targets today. 3%. There is no such air defense system on planet Earth that can consistently destroy 95-97% of drones."

The most massive drone attack on Ukraine. The Air Force reported shooting down over 540 drones24.03.26, 19:05 • 3788 views

He called for refraining from public accusations against the military.

I apologize, but stop that reproach of yours... It is not for you to reproach those who shoot down day and night

– the message reads.

According to Brovdi, Russian drone attacks do not stop for a single day, and the intensity only increases. He emphasized that the main task of the civilian authorities is the safety of people.

Protect people, less chatter. And we will work in the sky

– Madyar stated.

Massive Russian attack on Lviv: 26 injured already in hospitals, damages from damaged transport alone amount to UAH 650,00024.03.26, 21:34 • 4174 views

Stepan Haftko

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