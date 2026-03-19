Syrskyi announced an increase in enemy activity and Russia's plans for 409,000 soldiers

On the front, with the improvement of weather conditions, an increase in enemy activity is observed, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on social networks on Thursday, UNN writes.

In 2026, Russia plans to recruit another 409,000 military personnel. This means one thing - the enemy is not abandoning its intentions and continues to prepare for further aggression against Ukraine. With the improvement of weather conditions, we see an increase in enemy activity on the front. - Syrskyi reported.

Against this background, the Commander-in-Chief reported on an operational meeting held regarding the state of engineering equipment of defensive lines. "Among the key tasks are strengthening fortifications, developing anti-drone protection, and preparing settlements for defense," Syrskyi noted.

He heard reports from military commanders, the leadership of the State Special Transport Service, and the heads of regional military administrations. "There are problematic issues - we have identified specific solutions and deadlines for their implementation. Not only the stability of the defense, but also the lives of our soldiers depend on the quality and speed of this work," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

The Russian army has launched attempts at a spring-summer offensive; the occupiers have lost over 900 soldiers in a day and a half - "Madyar"