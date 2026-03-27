Sybiha met with Rubio - discussed realistic steps for peace and pressure on Russia and Iran
Kyiv • UNN
The heads of foreign policy departments discussed realistic steps for peace and Moscow's cooperation with Tehran. The US remains a key partner of Ukraine.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting near Paris, UNN reports.
I was pleased to speak with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in France. The US role in advancing peace efforts remains critically important. Ukraine's proposals are realistic and achievable. Pressure on Russia is key to forcing Moscow to end the war.
According to the minister, the parties also discussed events in the Middle East.
Ukraine's position is that the regimes in Moscow and Tehran are cooperating to prolong the war. And both must face consolidated pressure.
He stressed that "Ukraine's practical assistance to the Gulf states in protecting against Iranian terror has demonstrated our role as a security partner and contributor."
"The issue of countering Russian aggression against Ukraine must remain among the priorities of the international agenda," Sybiha noted.
Military support for Ukraine will continue despite the war in the Middle East, Europe is mobilized - French Foreign Minister27.03.26, 09:17 • 2976 views