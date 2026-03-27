Military support for Ukraine will continue despite the war in the Middle East, Europe is mobilized - French Foreign Minister

Despite the mobilization of US and allied military capabilities for the war in the Middle East, military support for Ukraine continues. This was stated by Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, which chairs the G7, at a press conference following the first day of the G7 ministerial meeting near Paris, writes UNN.

As for military support for Ukraine, it will continue. European countries are mobilized. For more than four years, we have repeatedly been told that this is a disaster because supplies from here and there were going to dry up... As a result, after the harshest winter in its recent history, Ukraine is once again regaining ground from Russia. - said Barrot, answering a question about a publication that the Pentagon may be considering redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East.

At the same time, he stated that "there is a certain form of mobilization of American military capabilities in the war that is currently unfolding in the Persian Gulf region." He added that "there is a mobilization of military capabilities, particularly from countries such as France, which is not participating in these military operations but has deployed its capabilities to protect its allies, citizens, and assets."

Rutte did not comment on the possible redirection of US weapons from Ukraine to the Middle East - supplies continue

At the same time, Barrot mentioned the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Persian Gulf, "to offer support to the countries of the Persian Gulf, which are currently under attack from Iran, thanks to the unique experience gained in Ukraine."

"This demonstrates the importance, or rather, the ingenuity of Ukraine, which has developed a truly new industry to defend against Russia. It also emphasizes the importance for European countries, Germany, France, and their partners to establish increasingly close cooperation with our Ukrainian partners, not only to support them in the fight against the Russian aggressor but also to ensure the defense of the European continent," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia, important meetings expected