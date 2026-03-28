Strikes on Russian oil refineries and ports caused the biggest disruptions in the aggressor's history - Ukrainian Armed Forces' SBS

The strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian oil refineries and port infrastructure are causing the largest disruptions to petroleum product supplies in the aggressor state's modern history. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The USF explained why the recent strikes on the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, as well as on the Kirishi and Yaroslavl oil refineries, are important.

The ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga are key points for Russian oil exports, through which up to half of Russia's seaborne oil exports pass. Together with the Kirishi and Yaroslavl refineries, they form a single chain: part of the oil goes for refining, part for export. After the restriction of the route through "Druzhba," this direction became even more critical. Almost 30% of production passes through it, and it is impossible to quickly redirect such volumes. - the post states.

The Ukrainian military noted that the damage to oil refineries and port infrastructure breaks this chain. This leads to less refining, more complex logistics, and overloading of other nodes.

As a result, oil accumulates, capacity becomes deficient, and the entire system is under pressure. In the longer term, this forces the enemy to stop production. - summarized the USF.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike using FP-5 "Flamingo" on the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, Samara region, Russia.

UNN also reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of Russia on the night of March 28.