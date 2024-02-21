Stoltenberg: Ukraine's retreat from Avdiivka will not change the strategic situation on the battlefield

Russian troops managed to capture Avdiivka, as Moscow enlisted the support of Iran and North Korea. However, the retreat of the Defense Forces is unlikely to affect the strategic situation at the front. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

According to him, the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Avdiivka indicates a difficult situation on the battlefield, but these actions will not have a strategic impact.

We do not believe that the fact that Ukrainian troops have retreated from Avdiivka will in itself significantly change the strategic situation. At the same time, it reminds us that Russia is willing to sacrifice many soldiers just to make minor territorial gains - Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General believes that Russia's first notable military successes in recent months are the result of cooperation with Iran and the DPRK, as well as the increase in production and mobilization of additional forces.

This makes it important that NATO allies provide military support, ammunition, and other types of assistance (to Ukraine - ed.). But, of course, it is also important that Ukraine is able to obtain the necessary forces and mobilize the personnel necessary to continue the fight against the Russian invaders - Jens Stoltenberg said.

