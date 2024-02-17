Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Avdiivka to prepared defensive positions - Tarnavskyi
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops withdrew from Avdiivka to pre-prepared defensive positions to avoid being surrounded by superior russian forces and are now holding the designated defense lines.
Military units of the Defense Forces have left the city of Avdiivka, moving to previously prepared defensive positions. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" of the Ukrainian Defense Forces Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .
Details
Commander Tarnavsky informed about the strategic withdrawal of troops from Avdiivka to pre-prepared positions.
In a situation where the enemy is advancing on the corpses of their own soldiers with a ten-to-one advantage in shells, under constant bombardment, this is the only right decision
According to him, they managed to avoid encirclement, and the personnel were effectively withdrawn from the danger zone.
Currently, the Ukrainian military is on the designated defensive lines.