Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Avdiivka to prepared defensive positions - Tarnavskyi

Military units of the Defense Forces have left the city of Avdiivka, moving to previously prepared defensive positions. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" of the Ukrainian Defense Forces Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Commander Tarnavsky informed about the strategic withdrawal of troops from Avdiivka to pre-prepared positions.

In a situation where the enemy is advancing on the corpses of their own soldiers with a ten-to-one advantage in shells, under constant bombardment, this is the only right decision - said Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

According to him, they managed to avoid encirclement, and the personnel were effectively withdrawn from the danger zone.

Currently, the Ukrainian military is on the designated defensive lines.