Stefanchuk: 37 MPs went to the United States on a visit at their own expense

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, claims that about 37 MPs have visited the United States at their own expense. This is how the Speaker of the Parliament answered a question about yesterday's statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about "permanent" business trips of MPs, UNN reports, citing Radio Liberty.

Ukraine is facing a very important task - to reset our relations with our strategic partner, the United States. And we are doing this systematically at all levels, including at the level of restoring relations with the US Congress. That is why a large delegation - I think 37 people - half of which is the opposition and half of which is the mono-majority, to work systematically with senators to establish relations - He said on the sidelines of the conference “Ukraine's Accession to the EU: Shaping a Transformational Agenda”.

Stefanchuk assured that all the deputies were there "not at the expense of the state, they went at their own expense.

Addendum

On February 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized MPs who are on international business trips.

The National Prayer Breakfast with the U.S. President, members of the administration and Congress is an annual meeting of government officials, NGOs, religious leaders, and business to discuss important issues and pray. It is held in the Congressional Building and the Hilton Hotel, which traditionally hosts the International Religious Freedom Summit.