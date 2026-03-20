State fuel cashback is already available at WOG.

Starting today, Ukrainians buying fuel at WOG can receive cashback from the state with every refueling.

The WOG filling station network is already part of the state's fuel cashback program. This is a timely decision that corresponds to the current situation in the global fuel market. Implementation through the national cashback tool, which has already been introduced in most fuel networks, allows both private car owners and small business representatives to save money in a targeted manner. National cashback is currently the only tool that allows for quickly launching the program, ensuring its transparency, and creating equal conditions for all private car owners and SMEs — comments Hennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of the WOG filling station network.

Cashback is accrued on all types of fuel, including branded ones — Mustang 95 and Mustang 100 gasoline and Mustang+ diesel. Cashback is accrued on all non-cash payment methods at filling stations, namely: payment via WOG PAY Fuel, WOG PAY BOX self-service terminals, and with operators at filling stations. It is not accrued when paying with cash. All personal bonuses and discounts in WOG PRIDE are valid, and cashback from the state is accrued additionally.

Cashback is NOT accrued when purchasing fuel in the online store to the WOG PRIDE wallet.

How fuel cashback works without myths: WOG explains

Myth: cashback can be spent on the next refueling.

Truth: cashback is an investment in the Ukrainian economy. Funds can only be spent on goods of Ukrainian production and services in Ukraine, namely:

payment for utility services;

postal services;

medical goods and medicines of Ukrainian production;

food products of Ukrainian production, books;

donations to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Myth: the program is aimed at businesses and owners of luxury cars.

Truth: cashback is available to individuals. Currently, 9.4 million Ukrainians are registered in the "National Cashback" program, of which more than 4 million actively use it monthly. The limit of UAH 1000 per month makes the assistance targeted, and it is designed for Ukrainians for whom such state support is important.

Myth: this is an "eternal" burden on the budget.

Truth: this is an operational anti-crisis measure. The program is short-term and has a defined validity period — until May 1, 2026. Its key goal: to support citizens during the peak period of instability in the fuel market.

Myth: cashback was introduced to compensate for the "excess profits" of filling station networks.

Truth: the cost of fuel in Ukraine directly depends on world oil and petroleum product prices, which have risen due to the war in the Middle East. Currently, rising fuel prices are a trend observed in all European countries, and cashback is a tool to support private car owners.

Myth: it would be better to reduce fuel taxes.

Truth: filling station networks are already integrated into the digital infrastructure of the "National Cashback" program. This tool is the most targeted, digital, and fast, which is extremely important.