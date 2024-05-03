State Audit Service uncovers scheme of illegal withdrawal of almost UAH 120 million from Sich Bank

Specialists of the State Audit Service of Ukraine have found out a scheme to withdraw UAH 119 million from Sich Bank. This is stated in the report of the State Audit Service, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the scheme was exposed within the framework of criminal proceedings on the facts of tax evasion by Bank Sich on a particularly large scale.

According to the materials of the proceedings, the persons involved in the illegal financial transaction are former officials of Sich Bank, as well as five private enterprises and two individual entrepreneurs.

The audit revealed that the bank paid UAH 119 million in remuneration to companies for services that they did not actually provide. After the fictitious services were paid for, these funds were withdrawn from the banking institution the SAS noted.

The case is currently being investigated by the Main Detective Unit of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.