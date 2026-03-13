Starting in September, 150 lyceums will pilot the high school reform - Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved 150 lyceums that will participate in the second stage of piloting the reform of the senior specialized school starting from September 1, 2026. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

Among the pilot participants are various types of institutions: urban and rural lyceums, institutions with full-time, blended, and distance learning, with varying numbers of students in parallel classes (from 46 to over 250), single institutions per community, and boarding schools. Future lyceums from mountainous and frontline communities, as well as institutions with instruction in national minority languages, have joined the piloting. - the message says.

It is noted that the pilot participants will be among the first in Ukraine to provide students with the opportunity to choose a field of study that interests them and corresponds to their desired future profession, as well as to implement new programs for compulsory and elective subjects and courses.

The department said that participation in the piloting involves strengthening career guidance, in particular, the position of a career educational advisor will be introduced in institutions, who will help students determine their profile of study, elective subjects, and future plans.

The Ministry of Education reminded that to support the institutions, the government allocated UAH 1.2 billion in subsidies in 2026 for equipping pilot lyceums.

Additionally

From September 1, 2025, the first stage of piloting the senior school reform began: 30 lyceums from 19 regions are already implementing a model where students choose profiles and subjects.

85 Ukrainian educational centers verified abroad in 29 countries - Ministry of Education and Science