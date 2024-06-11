ukenru
Speakers of Poland and the Baltic states supported Ukraine's right to self - defense, which provides for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation- Stefanchuk

Speakers of Poland and the Baltic states supported Ukraine's right to self - defense, which provides for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation- Stefanchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18825 views

The heads of parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine adopted a joint declaration in which they commit to continue cooperation in the field of security, support Ukraine's path to NATO and EU membership, and called for the lifting of restrictions on the supply of Western weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk held a meeting with speakers of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia on support for Ukraine. As a result of the negotiations, the parties adopted a joint declaration on this, writes UNN with reference to Stefanchuk's statement on Facebook.,

Details 

Following the summit of the heads of parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine, we adopted a joint declaration

- said the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament.

According to him, the heads of the parliaments of Poland and the Baltic states, in particular: 

  •  pledged to continue working on bilateral agreements on security cooperation and their implementation within the framework of the G7 declaration; 
  •  expressed the hope that the July NATO summit in Washington will help determine the irrevocability of Ukraine's path to membership;
  •  recognized that military action is more effective in the absence of restrictions on support, and reiterated that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, in accordance with international law, which also includes striking legitimate military targets on Russian territory; 
  •  welcomed the readiness of some countries to join the international coalition and send instructors to Ukraine at a convenient time to train the Ukrainian military. Recognized that a significant aggravation of the situation, which will pose a threat to Ukrainian statehood, will require more decisive actions from the pro-Ukrainian coalition;
  •  supported the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; 
  • we agreed that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU are a strategic goal for Ukraine and the EU — and therefore the first intergovernmental conference to open accession negotiations with Ukraine should be held no later than June 2024

Addition

During a speech at the summit of the heads of parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine, Stefanchuk stressed that Kiev has no other choice but to go to the end, using all the forces and means available to us.

Russian troops continue to put pressure on the entire front line, especially in the north of the Kharkiv region. (...) for effective protection, it is critically necessary to know any ban on the use of Western weapons on Russian territory, he stressed

- said the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada on his Facebook page.

Recall

On the eve of The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with the speakers of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine, including lifting restrictions on the supply of weapons and improving the effectiveness of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

