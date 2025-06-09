Smart contracts to appear in "Reserve+" by the end of the year - Ministry of Defense

By the end of the year, smart contracts are planned to be implemented in the "Reserve+" application, when it will be possible to join the army by signing a contract directly on the phone.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko in an interview with DOU, reports UNN.

Details

From the regular important tasks that we can plan for the year, there are deferrals. There are 35 of them in total, and we form a backlog for the year. We divide the load proportionally so that the team can cope. And we understand that by the end of 2025, we set ourselves the goal of implementing all 35 deferrals. (...) By the end of the year, we will also implement smart contracts in "Reserve+". It will be possible to join the army by signing a contract directly on the phone. Like, conditionally, we read the license agreements in Apple. It should be just as easy - said Chernogorenko.

She noted that the contract will go to the recruitment system of the military unit.

And before that, there will be a classic recruitment process as in corporations. You submit an application, a recruiter contacts you, then an interview. And when there are all mutual agreements, you will be able to sign the contract directly on the phone - added Chernogorenko.

Recall

The possibility of paying a fine with a 50% "discount" for violation of military registration rules in the "Reserve+" application is planned to be introduced in June-July.