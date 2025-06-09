Smart contracts to appear in "Reserve+" by the end of the year - Ministry of Defense

$41.400.07
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
01:46 PM • 482 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

01:35 PM • 2020 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

01:15 PM • 5544 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

12:50 PM • 19107 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 18934 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

11:44 AM • 25386 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 78250 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73694 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45556 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46031 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
12:50 PM • 19107 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 78250 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM • 104726 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 92503 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239614 views
Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 25178 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 41974 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73694 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 108003 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 130363 views
Smart contracts to appear in "Reserve+" by the end of the year - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Smart contracts for signing a contract with the army online will appear in "Reserve+" by the end of the year. The contract will enter the military unit's recruiting system after an interview with the recruiter.

Smart contracts to appear in "Reserve+" by the end of the year - Ministry of Defense

By the end of the year, smart contracts are planned to be implemented in the "Reserve+" application, when it will be possible to join the army by signing a contract directly on the phone.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko in an interview with DOU, reports UNN.

Details

From the regular important tasks that we can plan for the year, there are deferrals. There are 35 of them in total, and we form a backlog for the year. We divide the load proportionally so that the team can cope. And we understand that by the end of 2025, we set ourselves the goal of implementing all 35 deferrals. (...) By the end of the year, we will also implement smart contracts in "Reserve+". It will be possible to join the army by signing a contract directly on the phone. Like, conditionally, we read the license agreements in Apple. It should be just as easy

 - said Chernogorenko.

She noted that the contract will go to the recruitment system of the military unit.

And before that, there will be a classic recruitment process as in corporations. You submit an application, a recruiter contacts you, then an interview. And when there are all mutual agreements, you will be able to sign the contract directly on the phone

- added Chernogorenko. 

Recall

The possibility of paying a fine with a 50% "discount" for violation of military registration rules in the "Reserve+" application is planned to be introduced in June-July.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Tesla
