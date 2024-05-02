Slovakia grants temporary protection to pro-Russian propagandist Marchevsky

Slovakia has granted temporary protection to pro-Russian propagandist and former general producer of the 112 Ukraine TV channel Artem Marchevsky, Czech media outlet Denik N reports, UNN reports.

Details

The Czech government put Artem Marchevsky on the sanctions list, who, according to intelligence services, tried to influence the European elections, and hoped to revoke his residence permit. However, one of the leaders of the pro-Russian influence network is being protected elsewhere - in neighboring Slovakia Denik N. writes.

According to Marchevsky's lawyer, Leonid Kushnarenko, he received temporary protection status from the Slovak Ministry of the Interior. Prior to that, Marchevsky was denied in the Czech Republic, which imposed sanctions against him. The country blocked his assets and money in his bank accounts.

The Czech Republic suspects Marčevský of being the head of a pro-Russian influence network together with Viktor Medvedchuk, which financed the Voice of Europe website, which spread pro-Russian propaganda.

Slovakia's Interior Minister Matusz Szutai Esztok declined to comment, the newspaper writes.

