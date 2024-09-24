Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements took place in the frontline in different sectors - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 91573 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106483 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171776 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140454 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144615 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139610 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184411 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174728 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111970 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 43040 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114136 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62690 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 69057 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171776 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184411 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174728 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202018 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190881 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143060 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142955 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147590 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138959 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155777 views
Actual
Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements took place in the frontline in different sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements took place in the frontline in different sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21350 views

Over the last day, 137 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas. Russian invaders launched 1 missile attack, 57 air strikes and fired over 3600 rounds at Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and populated areas.

A total of 137 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage on it. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, as of 22.00 on 24.09.2024, UNN reports.

the Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 57 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 82 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than 730 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk three times. At the same time, enemy aircraft from the direction of Shebekino (Russia) launched destructive attacks with guided aerial bombs on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv (seven air defense bases) and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Pishchane, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks. There is still fighting near Kruhliakivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 22 times near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, Makiivka, Zarichne and Novosadove. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector , our defenders repelled three assault attacks by the occupation forces towards Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Mankivka, Kalynivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora with the support of aviation. The defense forces stopped seven attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, 10 engagements took place. The Russians also stormed the positions of Ukrainian units towards Toretsk and Shcherbynivka with the support of aviation. All attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 24 times in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Zelenyi Pole, Novohrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Marynivka. Our defenders repelled 23 enemy assaults. The battle is still ongoing near Krasniy Yar.

According to preliminary data, 328 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 134 of them were irreversibly destroyed. Five tanks, six armored personnel carriers and eight vehicles were also destroyed. Another tank, three armored personnel carriers, 11 artillery systems and three vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made 19 attempts to break through our defenses near Tsukuryno, Zhelaniy Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Fifteen engagements were completed, four more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, the enemy's losses in terms of irretrievable casualties and wounded amounted to 52 people. An armored combat vehicle and a car were also destroyed.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked our units eight times near Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Katerynivka and Vodiane. Our troops have repelled half of the attacks so far, and four more engagements are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders' troops tried unsuccessfully three times to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions. They suffered losses and retreated.

There were no major changes in other areas.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to destroy their villages and towns with guided aerial bombs,

- the General Staff reported.

Russians have sent all their forces to Vuhledar and are trying to surround the city - officer of the 72nd Brigade24.09.24, 20:42 • 18139 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising