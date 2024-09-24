Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements took place in the frontline in different sectors - General Staff

A total of 137 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage on it. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, as of 22.00 on 24.09.2024, UNN reports.

the Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 57 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 82 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than 730 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk three times. At the same time, enemy aircraft from the direction of Shebekino (Russia) launched destructive attacks with guided aerial bombs on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv (seven air defense bases) and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Pishchane, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks. There is still fighting near Kruhliakivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 22 times near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, Makiivka, Zarichne and Novosadove. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector , our defenders repelled three assault attacks by the occupation forces towards Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Mankivka, Kalynivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora with the support of aviation. The defense forces stopped seven attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, 10 engagements took place. The Russians also stormed the positions of Ukrainian units towards Toretsk and Shcherbynivka with the support of aviation. All attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 24 times in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Zelenyi Pole, Novohrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Marynivka. Our defenders repelled 23 enemy assaults. The battle is still ongoing near Krasniy Yar.

According to preliminary data, 328 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 134 of them were irreversibly destroyed. Five tanks, six armored personnel carriers and eight vehicles were also destroyed. Another tank, three armored personnel carriers, 11 artillery systems and three vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made 19 attempts to break through our defenses near Tsukuryno, Zhelaniy Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Fifteen engagements were completed, four more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, the enemy's losses in terms of irretrievable casualties and wounded amounted to 52 people. An armored combat vehicle and a car were also destroyed.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked our units eight times near Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Katerynivka and Vodiane. Our troops have repelled half of the attacks so far, and four more engagements are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders' troops tried unsuccessfully three times to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions. They suffered losses and retreated.

There were no major changes in other areas.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to destroy their villages and towns with guided aerial bombs, - the General Staff reported.



