Shooting with an explosion in the middle of the street in Odesa - police initiated criminal proceedings

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers have launched a criminal investigation into a shooting and grenade explosion in Odesa. Preliminary reports indicate that a serviceman fired several shots into the air and detonated a grenade fuse. The incident has been classified as hooliganism, according to the National Police of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

It has been preliminarily established that the offender, a 22-year-old serviceman, was on leave in Odesa. On the street near his rented accommodation, he fired several shots into the air, presumably from a starter pistol, and also detonated a grenade fuse. The motives for the act are currently being investigated. Police detained the perpetrator in accordance with procedural rules and seized a pistol with ammunition and a grenade body from him, which have been sent for examination. - the report states.

Special forces of the special police battalion and the KORD unit, patrol police officers, explosives experts, forensic experts, and an investigative and operational group worked at the scene.

Based on the indicated fact, police investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying the suspect of the charges is being decided. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to seven years. - the police reported.

Recall

On March 28, in Odesa, police detained a man who caused a shooting with an explosion on the street.