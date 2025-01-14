ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Shmyhal on Ukraine's accession to the EU: "We are moving to negotiations on specific clusters"

Kyiv

Ukraine has formed 36 working groups to prepare positions for negotiation clusters with the EU. The government plans to go through the negotiation process as quickly as possible and make 2025 a turning point in European integration.

Ukraine has formed 36 working groups to prepare positions on all negotiation clusters with the EU, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

"We are doing everything possible to make 2025 a turning point on our European integration path. We are moving from the political decision to start negotiations to negotiations on specific clusters", Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister stated that there is the necessary architecture for the negotiation process with the European Union.

The screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European legislation will continue.

"Our task is to go through the negotiation process as quickly as possible", Shmyhal emphasized.

Recall

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in December stated the possibility of opening negotiations on the main cluster of Ukraine's membership in the EU at the beginning of 2025. Other clusters may be considered within a year.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

