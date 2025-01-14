Shmyhal on Ukraine's accession to the EU: "We are moving to negotiations on specific clusters"

Ukraine has formed 36 working groups to prepare positions on all negotiation clusters with the EU, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

"We are doing everything possible to make 2025 a turning point on our European integration path. We are moving from the political decision to start negotiations to negotiations on specific clusters", Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister stated that there is the necessary architecture for the negotiation process with the European Union.

The screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European legislation will continue.

"Our task is to go through the negotiation process as quickly as possible", Shmyhal emphasized.

Recall

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in December stated the possibility of opening negotiations on the main cluster of Ukraine's membership in the EU at the beginning of 2025. Other clusters may be considered within a year.